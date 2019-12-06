Cresuer Touchwave wireless earbuds can be yours for just $28

Use this coupon code to save an extra 20% right now

In the market for a pair of Bluetooth earphones? Maybe for yourself – maybe as a gift? You know what true wireless is the new hotness, right? Did you know that you can get your hands on a decent pair without dropping a bunch of money?

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The Cresuer Touchwave Bluetooth earbuds, for instance, are a great wireless option for customers with minimal demands. Moreover, they’re wallet-friendly, too.

Highlighted by the next generation of sound technology, carbon nanotube diaphragms, the Cresuer Touchwave earbuds deliver impressive sound performance in an uncluttered, lightweight, minimalistic design that remains tough in the face of workouts, outdoor adventures, and Monday morning commutes.

Promo Code: GREENMONDAY20

The Cresuer earbuds come with a variety of tips sizes and earhooks to ensure maximum comfort and fit. They’re good for three hours of playback on a single charge; the protective case houses a battery that recharges them four times over.

Features

Control songs or answer calls w/ a simple tap without any extra pressure on your ear

Make clear calls thanks to CVC Noise Cancellation technology & total noise isolation from silicone eartips

Keep your earbuds in place during hard workouts w/ three different sizes to choose from & sweat resistance

Listen to music for 3 hours on a single charge, or up to 12 hours when using the charging box

Charge the buds up to 4 full times while on the go w/ the wireless charging case

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, the Cresuer Touchwave earbuds are yours for just $28.00 right now. You’ll need to use the promo code GREENMONDAY20 at checkout for the extra savings, and that won’t last forever. Order yours in the next few days or you’ll miss out on the added 20% discount.

Alternatively, you can purchase the Cresuer Touchwave 2 for just ten bucks more. For the extra money you’ll get wireless charging capabilities in the carrying case. Use that coupon code and you’ll get the same 20% discount. That’s just $36 if you order before December 10!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!