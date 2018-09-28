Cresuer Touchwave: Truly wireless earbuds for just $44.99

In the market for a pair of Bluetooth earphones? Ever consider a true wireless pair? You know, with no cable or tether to worry about? Our Deal of the Day is the Cresuer Touchwave Bluetooth Earbuds, which are currently only $44.99 (55% OFF) in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Highlighted by the next generation of sound technology, carbon nanotube diaphragms, Touchwave earbuds deliver impressive sound performance in an uncluttered, lightweight, minimalistic design that remains tough in the face of workouts, outdoor adventures, and Monday morning commutes.

The Cresuer earbuds come with a variety of tips sizes and earhooks to ensure maximum comfort and fit. They’re good for three hours of playback on a single charge; the protective case houses a battery that recharges them four times over.

Features

Control songs or answer calls w/ a simple tap without any extra pressure on your ear

Make clear calls thanks to CVC Noise Cancellation technology & total noise isolation from silicone eartips

Keep your earbuds in place during hard workouts w/ three different sizes to choose from & sweat resistance

Listen to music for 3 hours on a single charge, or up to 12 hours when using the charging box

Charge the buds up to 4 full times while on the go w/ the wireless charging case

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 55% off the normal cost if you act fast. Pick yours up for only $44.99 right now!

