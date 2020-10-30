Save 30% on these Crorzar security cameras

Need to keep an eye on your home or office? Maybe you’ve got the outside handled with a security system or fancy camera. What about indoors, like for the family room or the nursery?

There are myriad options to consider when it comes to indoor security cameras, with prices all over the place. Finding a decent one that doesn’t cost all that much sounds is sometimes tougher than it sounds.

Fortunately, there are brands like Crorzar who specialize in just that: affordable security cameras designed for rooms. And right now, we’ve got a pair of them on sale with a discount of at least 30%.

Choose from the following two options in the AG Deals Store and save big on your purchase.

Crorzar Indoor 360 Security Camera ($69.99)

Guarantee the safety & security of your place by using the Crorzar Indoor 360 Security Camera. This security camera comes with a smart tracking and 360° coverage that enables you to monitor every nook and cranny of your home. It also has a 1080p HD video resolution that provides crystal clear images and videos. With night vision, this camera lets you monitor your home in the dark. This camera is easy to set up with an included AC power and Wi-Fi enabled connection.

Easy set-up. Up and running as little as 2 minutes

Smart tracking with 360° coverage. Monitor every corner of your home

1080p HD video. Provide crystal clear videos

3.6 mm professional lens. Produce high-quality images

Crorzar Anywhere: Rechargeable WiFi Security Camera ($99.99)

We can’t just simply compromise home security. And to make sure your home is monitored in real-time, Crorzar Anywhere always keeps an eye. This security camera features Wi-Fi connectivity and easy setup so you can go ahead and keep track of your premises right from your device. With clear quality and smart alerts, you will get notified when a movement is detected in the area under surveillance. This camera is durable enough to be installed both indoors and outdoors.

Easy setup. Up & running in 2 minutes or less

Crystal clear. Record & watch videos in 1080p HD quality

Easy recharging. Up to 1,800 uses between charges

2-way talk. See, hear, & speak through your camera

Adjustable. Get the perfect view