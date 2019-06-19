Price Dop! Grab a CrowPi Raspberry Pi Accessory Kit for under $200

If you’re looking for an inexpensive and fun way to dip your toes in the water of DIY electronics, a Raspberry Pi is a great perhaps the best place to start. It’s a well-built, small computer board that utilizes standard input and output ports for audio and video, USB ports, and a set of input/output pins for connecting to just about anything. Perhaps best of all, there’s a huge collection of accessories and an increasingly big community of developers and hackers with all sorts of great ideas.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, we’ve got something awesome to check out. Shop the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you’ll find the CrowPi Raspberry Pi Accessory Kit with a fresh price drop.

Our bundle includes a motor, receiver, buttons, DIY components, a built-in touchscreen, and camera. Leverage the hardware with step-by-step tutorials and you have the tools to build a range of projects.

Features

Build your own Raspberry Pi creations w/ step-by-step tutorials

Make your own projects w/ various DIY components

Use your CrowPi as a mini computer via the 7-inch touchscreen

Compact case makes it easy to take your CrowPi anywhere

Grow your computer science knowledge & dive into programming w/ Python

Includes

Crowpi (with camera and mic), headphone adapter, NFC card, NFC tag, infrared receiver, infrared remote controller, micro SD card reader, touch pen, M2.5*8 screw (x4), screwdriver, crowtail- 9G servo, 28BYJ48-5V stepper motor, 12V power supply, 32G TF card, HDMI connector, GPIO cable, button (x20), user manual

Where to Buy

You can purchase the CrowPi Raspberry Pi Accessory Kit from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $199.99. Normally, the full kit and training would run about $240, so take advantage of the limited-time savings!

Need a Raspberry Pi?

For $299 you can pick up the CrowPi Raspberry Pi Accessory Kit with a Raspberry Pi 3B+, 32GB TF card, GPIO cable, HDMI connector, headphone jack, and screws. Everything is pre-assembled and ready to go out of the box!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Save $40 Now!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!