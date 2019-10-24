Unlimited access to 2,000+ documentary features and series is just $15 per year

When you’re done with yet another round of binge-watching The Office on Netflix and looking for something interesting, check out CuriosityStream. Created by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, it’s commonly referred to as “Netflix for nonfiction.”

With a library of more than 2,000 science, technology, civilization, and human spirit documentaries and series, it’s an all-you-can-consume service. And, it’s not just generic stuff you’ve never heard of, either. Content includes names such as Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough. Moreover, it produces its own original titles as well.

Normally priced $3 per month, or $20 per year, we’re offering a two-year plan to our readers for just $30. That’s two full years of unlimited access for just $1.25 per month.

Watch wherever, whenever

The best part about your CuriosityStream plan is that you can watch award-winning content anywhere and everywhere. That means Android phones, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, smart TVs, and Xbox One.

Features

Stream an unlimited amount of content every month

Enjoy your content any time & anywhere via web browser, mobile app, TV or tablet

Explore more than 2,000 documentaries & shows, including award-winning originals

Discover new favorites w/ personalized recommendations

Browse collections & lists curated by CuriosityStream’s expert team

You can purchase a two-year subscription to CuriosityStream for just $30 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Valued at $40, we’re shaving 25 percent off because we love you. Hurry, the price won’t last forever. Go ahead, and splurge on the three year option while the price is low!

