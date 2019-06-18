Cut the cord: This $20 HD TV antenna streams 4K for free

TL;DR: This money-saving digital HD antenna is 31% off, and provides you with a ton of 1080p and 4K broadcast channels.

If you’re thinking about cutting the cord, you’re not alone. Many people have, and the reasons to get away from traditional cable continue to grow. Similarly, we’ve seen a rise in people who never even bother with signing an agreement with a cable provider.

While a lot of us like Hulu, Netflix, and the other streaming players, some still like the local channels for live broadcasts of news, sports, and general programming. Awards shows, season finales, and playoff games are serious business and work best live. If you’re among those aching for the live shows, listen up.

There are options that let you cut the cord, or not have to worry about signing up for cable. In fact, it’s cheap, too. Consider the current offer in the AndroidGuys Deals Store: the Rveal Digital Indoor HDTV Antenna.

Priced just $20, it’s all you’ll ever need to spend for your local broadcasts. The Rveal Digital Indoor HDTV Antenna is super thin, easy to set up, and receives signal from up to 50 miles away. We’re talking high definition 1080p and even Ultra-HD 4K resolution at no cost.

It’s easy to install; plug it in and scan for channels with one click. Before you know it, you’ll have access to the channels available in your area for news, weather, and sports. Its advanced 4K signal filtration beams higher picture quality compared to cable or satellite.

Rveal Indoor HDTV Antenna Features

Install by simply plugging in & scanning for channels w/ one click

Enjoy the most popular over-the-air local & national TV programs w/ no monthly fees or subscriptions

Experience higher picture quality than cable or satellite w/ the advanced 4K signal filtration

Get crystal-clear content & strongest broadcasting signals thanks to a 50-mile, multi-directional range and quality amplifier

Fits anywhere due to the sleek, flexible, paper-thin design

The best part of this whole deal is you only pay a one-time fee for the antenna and end up with free TV for life. Get the Rveal Digital Indoor HDTV Antenna for just $19.99, or 31% off the original cost — at the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!