CYBER MONDAY! Here’s another 70% off online training courses!

Use this coupon code at checkout and save an extra 70%

It’s Cyber Monday and that means there are discounts and savings to be had all over the place. And while you’re likely considering a physical gift for your loved ones (or yourself), there’s always the option of something more valuable.

Knowledge is power, right? What could be more awesome than giving someone the keys to the door that opens a new career path? Or, if we’re talking about you, how awesome would it be to kick off 2021 with a lucrative side-hustle in the works?

Stop by the AG Deals Store today and you’ll see that we have a wide variety of online training courses, spanning a whole array of disciplines, tools, and services.

Whereas we typically discount these online bundles rather heavily, we’ve got a limited time promo code that takes an extra 70% off the price. Seriously.

Use promo code CMSAVE70

Here are a few of the options available today; these are some of the more popular bundles from the last couple of months. Put that promo code in at checkout and you’ll have training that’s valued in the thousands but priced at pennies on the dollar.

Go from Novice to Bona Fide Musician with 83 Hours of Hands-On Instruction in Playing Instruments, Songwriting, and Producing – Nine courses, 698 lessons! $60 $18

Expand Your Knowledge in Algebra, Statistics & Calculus and Build Your Way Into an Engineering Career with 60+ Hours of Hands-On Math Lessons – Nine courses, 560 lessons $29 $8.70

Be an In-Demand, Certified Tech Professional with 87+ Hours of Content on Python, Tensorflow, Machine & Deep Learning – 4 courses, 670 lessons $35 $10.50

Become the Data-Driven Hero Companies Need with 28 Hours of Training in Data Plotting, Auto Calculation, Macros, Visualization & More – Nine courses, 470 lessons $35 $10.50

Ace the World’s Leading Tech Certification Series w/ Lifetime Access to 14 Expert-Led Courses & 300+ Hours of High-Quality Instruction – 14 courses $69 $21