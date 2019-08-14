DarwinMail brings back the best Inbox features and more, just $30

Your email is a mess. Try as you might, stuff gets missed, overlooked, deleted, and forgotten about. What’s more, you don’t even treat it like a place for email anymore. No, you’re also using it for tasks and reminders, too. It’s okay, you’re not alone.

While we might have loved the features that came with Google Inbox, some of them are no longer available. Now that the app has been closed down, features like pinning, reminders, snoozing, and categorizing aren’t as efficient.

If you’re looking to get your email under control, start with DarwinMail. A smarter way to manage your Gmail and Google email accounts, it’s all of the best features of Google Inbox, plus others.

Want a custom background? Dark theme? Bulk actions? Templates? It’s all here, and so are other cool options, too.

Categorize your inbox by sender, subject, or date w/ the Bundle feature

Snooze your emails & take care of them later

Jot down your reminders so you don’t forget about them

Pin, star, mark, or delete emails in bulk

Take back certain email contents w/ the Undo Send feature

Navigate your inbox w/ Dark Mode

Choose a custom Unsplash HD background to be displayed behind your emails

Create multiple email templates for product launch, feedback, promotion, & more and use them in your future emails to save time

Availability

You can purchase a lifetime account of DarwinMail Pro for just $30 right now, a gigantic discount off the normal cost. At a normal rate of $25 annually, you’ll be in the bonus after just over one year.

