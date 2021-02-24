Protect your privacy with the Deeper Connect Nano decentralized VPN and firewall solution

A VPN is pretty much mandatory for working online in 2021, but they can often require monthly fees and/or regular updates. They’re terrific to have, sure, but you’ve got to stay on top of things. Perhaps that’s why 3,000+ backers funded the Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN on Indiegogo to the tune of nearly one million dollars last year.

The Deeper Connect Nano is a portable device that marries a seven-layer firewall with a decentralized virtual private network to protect your devices and the data that runs through them. Each box serves as both client and server; your IP address will automatically change based on your routing rules. Best of all, you don’t have any speed bottlenecks.

Advertisements

The Deeper Connect Nano is the next-generation iteration of Deeper Connect Mini with the same great features as the Mini but in a more portable package. This decentralized VPN and firewall solution works even without a subscription. You only have to pay once, and you’re good to enjoy the service forever.

It is server-less and distributed. User data will no longer be logged, leaked, hacked, or even subpoenaed. This cybersecurity hardware has a 7-layer firewall that secures your entire home or business network. It blocks ads, trackers while monitoring web traffic. It even filters NSFW and NSFC on all internet devices.

Deeper Connect Nano Features

Plug-and-Play Design: Gain access to a free, secure, & private internet

Gain access to a free, secure, & private internet Decentralized Private Network: Device serves as client & server and IP address automatically changes based on routing rules

Device serves as client & server and IP address automatically changes based on routing rules Democratic Internet: Ensures net neutrality

Ensures net neutrality High-Speed Internet Connection: Browse & stream online without bottlenecks

Browse & stream online without bottlenecks Smart Routing: Better than split tunneling; automatically change IP address based on the user’s viewing content

Better than split tunneling; automatically change IP address based on the user’s viewing content Intuitive Dashboard UI: Allows visualization of all online activities happening on the network

Allows visualization of all online activities happening on the network Web Filter: Effective block ads, trackers & malware across the entire network

Effective block ads, trackers & malware across the entire network Parental Control: Ensures kids are not exposed to adult or violent content

Ensures kids are not exposed to adult or violent content Seamless Connectivity: Bypass any region-constricted content

Order Yours!

If you were among the lucky people who backed the Deeper Connect Nano on Indiegogo, you’d have one for about $250, which is a great price. AndroidGuys readers, however, can grab one for just $199.99 right now, saving $100 in the process.

Earn Credits!

First Time Buying?

10% discount

Free Stuff

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy