Degoo Premium: 3TB of lifetime backups for only $64.99

Here’s a question for you: what do you do with all of your downloaded music, pictures, documents, and other media? Chances are good you are backing some of that up either automatically or manually. And, if you’re like a lot of Android users, you’re probably tapping into Google Drive for help.

What happens, though, when you get close to filling up your allotted storage space? Before you break out that credit card and purchase more storage through your cloud hosting, consider today’s deal. How about a lifetime account with 3TB (terabyte) of storage for the price of a date at the movies?

Go to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you’ll find an incredible offer: lifetime access to 3 terabyates (3TBs) of 256-bit AES encrypted cloud storage from Degoo. Available for Windows, Mac OS, iOS (10+), and Android (4.1+), it lets you keep everything that’s important to you all in one place.

It doesn’t matter where it originates; you can back it up to the same cloud. What’s more, you can also share links to the files for friends, family, or co-workers.

Features

Send files easily to friends via email or link

Store up to 3TB of data under ultra secure 256-bit AES encryption

Replicate your backup as you perform it, giving you extra peace of mind

Perform backup to all of your devices

Get more storage space than Dropbox, OneDrive, & Google Drive combined

Keep your backup automatically up to date thanks to automatic file change detection

Where to Buy

You pick up the lifetime account of Degoo 3TB storage for only $64.99 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Valued at around $1,500 if you were to go it alone, we’re only too happy to give this discount to our readers. Alternatively, you can save yourself five bucks and pick up the 2TB option for $59.99.