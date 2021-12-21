Much of your life revolves around being online and incorporates various forms of digital media and files. Protect your digital selves with today’s lifetime backup and security subscription bundle. This bundle features a lifetime subscription to Degoo Premium 10TB backup plan, as well as a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN. At 97% off the normal value, this bundle can be yours for only $89.99.

What you get

Degoo Premium backup plan

Keep your digital life backed up with this generous backup plan. This plan will protect your photos, videos, software, documents, and any other files that you need to save.

Features

Lifetime access

Backup up to 10TB of data

Your data is secured with a 256-bit encryption

Perform backups on all of your devices

More backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined

Back up automatically via automatic file change detection

KeepSolid VPN unlimited

Keep your online life your own and keep it safe. With a VPN you are protecting yourself from people snooping on your WiFi connection at your local hotspot, and from your local Internet Service Provider.

Features

Lifetime subscription

Protect your data on any public WiFi

No bandwidth limits

Over 500 dedicated servers around the world

Servers for Netflix, Hulu, ESPN+, and HBO Now

Configure your VPN on your router

Killswitch protection

Zero log policy

Unlimited traffic and connection speeds

Get Started

Grab this lifetime backup and security bundle for only $89.99. Degoo Premium requires only a web browser, an iPhone, or an Android device. KeepSolid VPN works on up to 5 devices at a time. It can provide protection on most PC devices, smartphones, and some routers.

Protect your online presence and continuously back up your files with today’s amazing deal.