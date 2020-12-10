Degoo Premium: Scoop up two 10TB lifetime plans for just $160

What do you do with all of your downloaded music, pictures, documents, and other media? As an Android user we suspect you rely on Google Drive and/or Google Photos for a decent amount of data.

What happens when you get close to filling up your allotted storage space? What with 4K capabilities in our phones, video files keep getting bigger all the time. What do you do with really massive files?

How would you like two lifetime accounts with 10TB (terabytes) of storage for the price of a night out on the town?

Head to the AG Deals Store right now and you’ll find an irresistible offer: two lifetime accounts with 10 terabytes (10TBs) of 256-bit AES encrypted cloud storage from Degoo. Available for Windows, Mac OS, iOS (10+), and Android (4.1+), it lets you keep everything that’s important to you all in one place. The price? Just $160, all in.

It doesn’t matter where it originates; you can back it up to the same cloud. What’s more, you can also share links to the files for friends, family, or co-workers.

When you consider that the 10TB plan runs $10 per month when dealing with Degoo directly, you’ll be ahead in less than one year. Would you rather pay $240 for one year’s worth of this storage or pay $160 and be done forever?

Features

Send files easily to friends via email or link

Backup up to 10TB of data under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption per license

Replicate your backup as you perform it, giving you extra peace of mind

Perform backups to all of your devices

Get more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, & Google Drive combined

Keep your backup automatically up to date thanks to automatic file change detection

Where to Buy

You pick up the two-pack lifetime license for Degoo 10TB storage for only $160 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.