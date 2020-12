Degoo Premium: A 10TB cloud is yours for life, just $100

What do you do with all of your downloaded music, pictures, documents, and other media? As an Android user we suspect you rely on Google Drive and/or Google Photos for a decent amount of data.

What happens when you get close to filling up your allotted storage space? What do you do with really massive files? Before you break out that credit card and purchase more storage through your cloud hosting, consider the deal we have in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

How would you like a lifetime account with 10TB (terabytes) of storage for the price of a nice date-night dinner?

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you’ll find an incredible offer: lifetime access to 10 terabyates (10TBs) of 256-bit AES encrypted cloud storage from Degoo. Available for Windows, Mac OS, iOS (10+), and Android (4.1+), it lets you keep everything that’s important to you all in one place.

It doesn’t matter where it originates; you can back it up to the same cloud. What’s more, you can also share links to the files for friends, family, or co-workers.

Features

Send files easily to friends via email or link

Backup up to 10TB of data under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption

Replicate your backup as you perform it, giving you extra peace of mind

Perform backups to all of your devices

Get more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, & Google Drive combined

Keep your backup automatically up to date thanks to automatic file change detection

Where to Buy

You pick up the lifetime account of Degoo 10TB storage for only $100 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Valued at well above $3,00 if you were to go it alone, we’re only too happy to give this discount to our readers.

Also available are 1TB ($50), 2TB ($60) and 3TB ($70) options. No matter which way you go you’ll have a lifetime account.

