Degoo Premium: 2TB of lifetime backups just $51 today!

What do you do with all of your downloaded music, pictures, documents, and other media? As an Android user we suspect you rely on Google Drive and/or Google Photos for a decent amount of data.

What happens when you get close to filling up your allotted storage space? What do you do with really massive files? Before you break out that credit card and purchase more storage through your cloud hosting, consider the deal we have in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

How would you like a lifetime account with 2TB (terabytes) of storage for the price of a nice dinner?

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you’ll find an incredible offer: lifetime access to 2 terabyates (2TBs) of 256-bit AES encrypted cloud storage from Degoo. Available for Windows, Mac OS, iOS (10+), and Android (4.1+), it lets you keep everything that’s important to you all in one place.

It doesn’t matter where it originates; you can back it up to the same cloud. What’s more, you can also share links to the files for friends, family, or co-workers.

Features

Send files easily to friends via email or link

Store up to 2TB of data under ultra secure 256-bit AES encryption

Replicate your backup as you perform it, giving you extra peace of mind

Perform backup to all of your devices

Get more storage space than Dropbox, OneDrive, & Google Drive combined

Keep your backup automatically up to date thanks to automatic file change detection

Where to Buy

You pick up the lifetime account of Degoo 2TB storage for only $51 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Valued at around $1,200 if you were to go it alone, we’re only too happy to give this discount to our readers.

Want more storage? We also have 3TB and 10TB options for just $60 and $85, respectively.

All you have to do is enter promo code SPRINGSAVE15 at checkout by March 24, 2020 and these deals are all yours! Not to worry, though, if you don’t make the cutoff, you can still get the plan for awesome prices.

