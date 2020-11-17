Degoo Premium Mega plans: Back up all of the things for dirt cheap

What do you do with all of your downloaded music, pictures, documents, and other media? As an Android user we suspect you rely on Google Drive and/or Google Photos for a decent amount of data.

What happens when you get close to filling up your allotted storage space? What do you do with really massive files? We’re talking things that are measured in gigabytes instead of megabytes? Before you break out that credit card to purchase more storage through your cloud hosting, consider the deal we have in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you’ll find an incredible offer: Lifetime accounts to Degoo’s cloud storage with no less than 15TB of space. The 256-bit AES encrypted cloud storage works on Windows, Mac OS, iOS, and Android, and costs as little as $6 per terabyte — for life.

It doesn’t matter where it originates; you can back it up to the same cloud. What’s more, you can also share links to the files for friends, family, or co-workers.

Features

Send files easily to friends via email or link

Backup up to 50TB of data under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption

Replicate your backup as you perform it, giving you extra peace of mind

Perform backups to all of your devices

Get more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, & Google Drive combined

Keep your backup automatically up to date thanks to automatic file change detection

Where to Buy

You pick up the lifetime account of the Premium Mega Degoo 15TB storage plan for only $150 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Valued in the thousands, we’re only too happy to give this discount to our readers.

25TB – $200 = $8 per terabyte

35TB – $250 = $7 per terabyte

50TB – $300 = $6 per terabyte

