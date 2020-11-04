This portable touchscreen monitor is just $249 today

The great thing about using laptops and Chromebooks as opposed to a desktop is obviously the portability. Having something you can pick up and take with you really changes how work can be done. But there’s also a downside to that, too.

If you’ve ever worked on a desktop setup with multiple screens, you surely appreciate how nice that is. Extending the screen to a second display for reading, monitoring, or tasks is something you can get very comfortable with. Wouldn’t be nice if you could take a display with you and use it only when needed?

The Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor, on sale for just $248.95 right now, is a lightweight, flexible way of bringing a secondary screen to any computer, even your laptop.

This versatile, ultra-portable 1080p screen can transform your laptop into a fully functional touch panel that optimizes your ability to design, make music, manage data, chat, and more.

With USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm auxiliary ports, you can connect to your laptop, desktop, phone, tablet, or even your favorite gaming system in an instant. It’s your screen, your charger, your speakers, and it’s fully customizable to be whatever else you need.

1080p Resolution: Enjoy your favorite content in stunning clarity

Touchscreen: Easily navigate your apps with just a few swipes

Versatile: Equipped with USB-C, HDMI, & 3.5mm auxiliary ports

Plug & Play: No set up required

Portable & Lightweight: Free up space and carry it with you anywhere

Universal Compatibility: Connect any laptop, desktop, smartphone, tablet & gaming console

Buy Yours Today!

Pick up your Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor for just $248.95 and increase your work from home productivity. Or, use it to extend your laptop screen for the next time you’re at a coffee shop. Purchase a 4K version for just $318.95 and you’ll have a great screen for gaming and streaming video!