This monster 86-hour bundle will kickstart a DevOps career

DevOps is the hot new approach that’s sweeping the tech landscape. It combine IT and operations teams into a single, make for a coordinated and optimized powerhouse. DevOps enables companies and organizations to create products and software with incredible efficiency. In other words, it’s a valuable skill to learn to say the least.

The DevOps Master Class Lifetime Bundle is a 10-course collection of disciplines that take you from idea, to development and testing, up through deployment.

Over 86 hours of education await you, with instruction on:

Ansible Automation For Beginners to Advanced ($99 value)

Introduction to Kubernetes Using Docker ($99 value)

Fundamentals of Unix & Linux System Administration ($99 value)

Become An AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate ($99 value)

Projects in Hadoop and Big Data: Learn by Building Apps ($99 value)

AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Exam Guide ($99 value)

Docker for Professionals: The Practical Guide ($99 value)

The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications ($99 value)

DevOps Tutorial: Complete Beginner Training ($99 value)

Elasticsearch & the Elastic Stack ($99 value)

Altogether, these ten courses would run $1,000 if you were to purchase individually, but this limited-time deal puts them at just $39. That’s less than $4 per course!

