Dictanote Pro: Switch between keyboard and your voice for notes, emails, and more

We bet you can speak faster than you can type. That’s alright, we’re the same way. Sometimes we just get tripped up with our fingers and have trouble getting thoughts down as quickly as they come to mind.

Whether it’s an email, a quick reminder, a to-do list, or something else, using our voice feels more natural and easier than typing. That goes for both computer keyboard or on a mobile device.

Dictanote is a note-taking app that lets users switch from keyboard to voice and back. It’s fast, accurate, and smart stuff and it helps people get more done with their time.

As a Chrome extension available in the Web Store, there are more than 250,000 people already using Dictanote. And with nearly 2,000 ratings it’s sitting at 3.7 stars out of five.

Not only can you use it for notes, but it works in emails, for meeting notes, with sketches and photos, and more. What’s more, it supports nearly 50 different languages and can convert audio to text.

Dictanote Pro

Work smarter & more productively w/ fast, accurate dictation & transcription

Dictate an email, meeting notes, to-do list or just snap a picture of a sketch w/ 90% accuracy

Do special actions on certain words using the Voice Commands tool

Dictate your notes in over 40 different languages & 52 different dialects

Convert audio files to text using Dictanote Transcribe

A Lifetime Account for $19

Normally, you can sign up for Dictanote Pro for $4 per month but we’ve got a much better price. Right now you can get a lifetime account for just $19. That’s like buying five months and getting the rest of your life for free.

