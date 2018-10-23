Lifetime access to Disconnect VPN and all-in-one tracker blocker, just $49

It seems you can’t go anywhere on the internet today without trackers and nefarious types trying to exploit weaknesses and vulnerabilities. Be it browsers, apps, or even operating systems, someone, somewhere is looking for a way to break in.

One way to protect yourself is via a VPN. Another way to safeguard things is to update apps and platforms as often as possible, keeping up with major releases as well as bug fixes. Yet another way to help sleep better at night is to go with a service such as Disconnect VPN.

As on of the promoted deals in our AndroidGuys Deals Store, Disconnect VPN blocks trackers and malware across your entire device, allowing you to browse up to 44% faster, using up to 39% less bandwidth, and greatly improve battery life. Moreover, the license is good for three devices, meaning you can protect your desktop, phone, and laptop.

‘We researched and tested four tracker blockers and found their results varied widely. In the end, the app Disconnect became our anti-tracking tool of choice,’ New York Times

Features

Blocks tracking requests from connecting to your devices, making the internet faster & extending battery life

Keeps your data safe from companies, cybercriminals, & government entities

VPN tech encrypts your internet connection

Masks your location so you can access content as if you’re in a different country

Allows you to use blocked services, sites, & apps

Availability

You can purchase a license to Disconnect VPN in a variety of manners. On the entry level there’s a 1-year account for only $19; a 3-year plan is only ten bucks more at $29. But, the best valued protection plan is the lifetime option for only $49 now! Going this route saves you some 90% off the normal cost.