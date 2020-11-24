These discounted earbuds and headphones make great stocking stuffers

How’s your holiday shopping going so far? If you’re on the hunt for something in the way of audio gifts this season, you’ll be happy to hear about some of the offers we in store.

Dash over to the AG Deals Store today and you’ll see that we have a wide variety of headphones and earbuds on sale. Whether you’re shopping for your friend, family member, or loved one — or yourself — there’s something to be had. And at various price points, too.

Music is best enjoyed without distractions. With no cords to hold them back, these CoolPods True Wireless Earbuds give you the ultimate audio freedom. Enjoy up to 5 hours of normal playtime, and 15 hours of total playtime with the case. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 33ft range, music, phone calls, podcasts, and more will come through crystal clear, without tangled messes or hanging wires getting in the way. Choose from three colors: Blue, Pink, and Black.

EarFun Free is powered by the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 protocol which dramatically enhances the stability and connection of the earbuds. With the built-in 6 mm graphene drivers, these earphones offer powerful deep bass and premium sound and noise cancellation. Moreover, EarFun Free is designed for comfort. Featuring IPX7 waterproof rating and innovation SweatShield technology plus ultra-comfortable fit, these earphones will have you listening to your jam non-stop. Offered in Black and White options.

The HyperSonic headphones feature the exclusive LinearFlux DL01 Immersive Sound Engine, tuned to popular HD listening services by Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora — all completely wirelessly. Engineered to take on the urban jungle, you can wear these headphones comfortably 24/7, regardless of the weather. They flow wherever you go with pillow-soft ear-tips that drown out the external noise and let you focus on the music, while the form-hugging sport ear-hooks eliminate ear fatigue.

The HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds have been designed with real functionality in mind. Stop overpaying when you can get premium earbuds at an affordable price now. Every detail has been mindfully engineered, with Bluetooth 5.0, integrated wireless charging, advanced touch controls, and even IPX5 water resistance so you can wear them in any weather. Pick them up in Black, White, or Grey

Your usual wireless headphones might give you just the right service, but TREBLAB XFIT will get you psyched! With clear, True-HD sound and deep bass, these tiny wireless earbuds are IPX6 and ergonomic. XFIT features a single button that enables the most pivotal operations such as switching tracks, adjusting volume, and asking Siri. Unlike other headphones that only last for 6 hours max, XFIT lets you enjoy all these perks for up to 30 hours, thanks to its 5-hour playtime and extra 25 hours from the charging case.