Double your productivity and hit 2019 like a friggin’ boss — 8 course bundle just $29

We all know a person or two who really seem to have their stuff together. Somehow, they find a way to get twice as much done with their day than everyone else. Wouldn’t it be awesome if you could master productivity? How great would it be if you could get more efficient with your time?

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

It’s proven time and again — productive people tend to blaze their own path to various degrees of success. Each has their own personal rules and principles. Some like to knock out the important things first; others make sure to get in exercise right out of bed.

No matter how each of these people tackle the concept of productivity, they all tend to have things in common. As unique as each of us are, there are guidelines and tips to ensure we can get more done with our time each day.

The training in The Complete Productivity Booster Bundle ($29, over 98 percent off) can help you uncover the steps and practices that work best for you.

Spanning more than 21 hours of content, the eight course bundle offers insight into dozens of steps to stay on track. You’ll do your best work and avoid common pitfalls and obstacles that often hamper productivity.

Features

Develop Super Focus & Boost Your Productivity In No Time ($199 value)

Productivity Hacks ($199 value)

The Complete Productivity Course ($199 value)

Time Management Course ($199 value)

Productivity: How To Get Twice As Much Done Each Day ($199 value)

Super Success & Productivity 101 ($199 value)

Get Productive Time Management Hacks, Strategies And Tools ($199 value)

Peak Performance 101 ($199 value)

You’ll come out of this training with a much stronger grasp on productivity and time management. Included are tools to help develop productive habits, focus attention, handle multiple projects at once, manage time and activities, and set better goals.

If you find yourself procrastinating, overwhelmed by balancing work and personal time, or have mental roadblocks, you owe it to yourself to pick up this bundle.

Each course retails for about $200 each, but with our limited time deal, you can the bundle for less than $3 per course. Purchase for $29 and stick to your resolution in 2019.