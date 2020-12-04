The Dragon X5 Bluetooth gaming controller can be yours for a bargain right now

Shopping the market for a good gaming controller? We’ve got a great deal for you on the Dragon X5 Bluetooth Gaming Controller. Available in black or white, it pairs to your phone, tablet, TV, or gaming console.

Take it wherever you go and enjoy gaming from the library, coffee shop, or in the back of a lecture hall. It’s alright, we can keep a secret. With up to 10 hours of play per charge, there’s enough to get you through a couple of long-term sessions or boring classes.

The gamepad also features analog, turbo acceleration and various other functions that you’ll want when it comes time to game time.

Dragon X5 Features

Analog function L2 / R2 provides detailed experience, you can precisely control the game

Turbo acceleration function is powerful & efficient for your game playing

Multimedia functions in the mouse mode: volume down/ volume up/ play or pause/ previous track/ next track

For Bluetooth-enabled smartphones/ tablets/ smart TVs, set-top boxes/ PCs/ PS3 game consoles & more

Lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge

