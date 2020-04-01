DUEX Pro: Add a second 12.5-inch monitor to your laptop

Few things can provide a boost to your productivity like a secondary display. If you’ve ever tried it, you know just how frustrating it can be moving back to a single screen.

Buying a second monitor can be costly, and take up a fair amount of space. What’s more, if you live a portable lifestyle, you’ll end up leaving that screen behind when you head to the library or coffee shop.

If you’ve ever pondered what it’s like to have a second screen for your laptop or Chromebook, wonder no more. The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro is a portable dual monitor that connects directly to your favorite laptop, giving you an extra 12.5-inch HD screen.

Whether it’s photo editing, blogging, working on a term paper, or just managing emails and social media, you’ll appreciate the extra real estate.

Simply connect the DUEX Pro to the back of your laptop, plug it in via USB, and slide out the secondary display. The DUEX Pro’s hinge provides up to 270° of rotation, which means you can adjust the monitor to the exact position that works for you. You can even rotate the display to the back of your laptop screen and use it for presentations and conference.

