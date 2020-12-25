Save 50% on the award-winning EarFun Free true wireless earbuds

Perfect for the gym, at home, or on the go,

Wireless headphones and earbuds are some of our favorite accessories. Time and again we hear from others that once they’ve removed cords and cables, it’s hard to go back to something that’s physically tethered.

The EarFun Free true wireless earbuds, on sale today for just $39.95. These wireless earphones offer up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case.

As our featured offer of the day, the EarFun Free picked up a few awards earlier this year. And once we had a chance to check them out for ourselves, we understood why. They’re sweat and water resistant, feature four microphones, and pack a tremendous amount of battery life.

Features

Ergonomic design for long-wearing comfort & stability

Earbuds automatically turn on & pair after one-time setup

Works flawlessly within a range of 49 feet

Bluetooth 5.0 enhances stability & connection of the earbuds

100% IPX7 waterproof & SweatShield technology to get you through all weather conditions

6 hours of listening time plus extra 24 hours of playtime from the handy charging case

Unique design helps to ensure you don’t easily lose your earbuds

Advanced wireless charging via Qi charging pad

Built-in 6mm graphene drivers offer powerful deep bass & premium sound

Buy Now!

You can purchase the EarFun Free True Wireless Earphones for only $39.95 in the AG Deals Store. Hurry, take advantage of the 50% discount while you can!

