The Nitty Gritty: The most innovative technology in the music industry removes vocals and provides instruments, drum, and bass versions. As of April 2 you can save 93% on a lifetime subscription to EasySplitter Pro.

Whether you’re looking create a remix one of your favorite songs, or simply want to create your own karaoke versions of music, EasySplitter Pro can get the job done quickly and seamlessly.

Unlike other tools that isolate frequencies which often result in grainy or less than ideal finished products, this tool uses artificial intelligence to accurately extract vocals and split songs into four separate separate STEMs: vocal, instrumental, drums, and bass.

Results are immediate as you can listen to them in a matter of seconds. The whole process takes but a few clicks and an upload; the UI is friendly and intuitive and takes no time to learn.

EasySplitter Pro Features

Fast processing: Allows users to split the song much faster

All functions have the web version plus files converted in web version will be available for the mobile app Bug-free: Developed with the cleanest code & was tested by professionals to avoid any bugs

Allows users to remove vocals from songs without any audio quality loss File history: Store split audio files so you can access it anytime

Once you sign in, push the blue button at the bottom of the dashboard to split your song into two or four STEMs, depending on what you’re looking to do.

In just a few seconds, you’ll have each version immediately at your disposal through both both web and mobile; you can store results in EasySplitter’s cabinet where they can be held for 30 days. This is helpful for those producers and would-be DJs hoping to remix and edit the tracks without having to locate files on external drives.

Whether you’re a DJ, vocalist, composer, songwriter, or tinkerer looking play in the emerging digital music landscape, AI-based EasySplitter Pro can help hone your skills. A lifetime subscription is valued at $599, but for a limited time, AndroidGuys readers can get it on sale for just $39.99.