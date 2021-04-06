As the digital world continues to grow, there are increasing expectations on designers to create unique and dynamic web experiences for any brand. Editor X is the answer. It’s a full stack solution offering a unique combination of advanced design features and integrated business tools, so web creators can build boundary-pushing websites for any client.

What makes Editor X Different?

One thing that’s special about Editor X is that it gives developer-level control in a designer’s world. The platform combines responsive CSS with smooth drag & drop on an intuitive workspace to give designers absolute design freedom. And you get total element control with responsive sizing units, docking and margins without touching a line of code.

Since this is for professionals, all of Editor X’s features work to support a successful client handover. The powerful code-free CMS lets you create content collections that you and clients can manage behind the scenes without messing up the site design. The integrated business and marketing solutions from eCommerce, to blogs and event systems, support creators in building customized sites for all types of brand. And all these features are fully hosted by the platform so there’s no worrying about plugins, security and updates.

Another highlight is the suite of collaboration tools that are currently being rolled out. Recently released shareable design libraries and live commenting are already revolutionizing teamwork and streamlining workflows—and there are more features coming soon.

What can Editor X Do For Me?

Here are just some of the most useful features Editor X has to offer:

Advanced CSS combined with smooth drag & drop

Custom breakpoints for every screen size

Custom code capabilities with a built-in IDE to extend business functionality

Powerful CMS to update and manage content behind the scenes

Integrated business & marketing solutions

Code free hover interactions to create dynamic web experiences

Full collaboration suite—currently rolling out

Academy X educational resources: Lessons, video tutorials and webinars

If you’re a creator looking to build unique custom sites for your clients, go to Editor X to discover the new standard of web design.