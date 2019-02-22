As much as we like to use Google Docs and Sheets for our general office needs, sometimes we have to turn to bigger and more powerful tools. Microsoft Office, the leader in the space for many years, continues to be the standard that many customers rely on.

For all of the stuff that you do know about Office, we bet there’s five times as much that you don’t. We’re willing to bet you can’t identify half of the icons and tools in the various applications, let alone use them. Isn’t it time you understand what makes Office the first name in home and office productivity apps?

The AndroidGuys Deals Store is currently listing a bundle (eLearnOffice Microsoft Office Certification School) of training specifically designed to teach you the ins and out of Microsoft Office.

It’s not just the old standards of Word and Excel, either; you’ll get more than 1,200 MS-approved lessons across eight different programs. What’s more, you’ll even get certification that’s respected and recognized. Who knows? Maybe you’re just a couple of tutorials away from getting a raise at work!

How much is it, you ask? Normally it would run about $200 but we’ve got a steep 90 percent discount on it, bringing the total to just $19.

Features

Access 1,200+ Microsoft-approved bite-size lessons 24/7

Assess your Microsoft Office skills through tests

Use easy to follow, bite-size lessons to increase your Microsoft Office skills

Link your Microsoft Skills Score Dashboard to your resume to show potential employers your qualifications

Take courses in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, Outlook, Access, & Calendar

Where to Buy

You can pick up a lifetime access to the eLearnOffice Microsoft Office Certification School for just $19 right now. That’s 1,200 tutorials spread across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, Outlook, Access, & Calendar.

