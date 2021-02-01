    Elocance: Turn your written content into a podcast

    Have you ever wanted to turn your long emails or web content into an audio format so that you can digest it on the commute home? You’ve got plenty of newsletters, long-form articles, and reports to get through. Wouldn’t it be easier if you could listen to it while doing something else?

    Elocance Audio Reading App is exactly that, an app that turns all of your written content into a podcast. And right now you can get yourself a lifetime subscription for just $34.99.

    Elocance Features

    • Save your content for later
    • Turn everything (articles, PDFs, newsletters, emails, & more) to audio
    • HD voice options & accents
    • Create audio playlists
    • Popular newsletters directly in the app

    Not only can you easily create a personal podcast, but you can break it into playlists and adjust the voice. It’s a great way to boost your productivity and get multiple things done at one time.

    Purchase a lifetime account to Elocance for just $34.99 in the AG Deals Store. Discounted by some 90%, it’s yours for pennies on the dollar.

    Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
