Scoop up an EndlessID smart luggage tag for under $15 today

Look, no one wants to lose their luggage on a flight. Sadly, this unfortunate possibility happens way more than you’d like to think. If an airline loses your bag on an outbound flight, you’re stuck with just the clothes on your back.

According to a recent report, even while the overall percentage is down drastically, there are more than 20 million bags lost or temporarily mislaid every year. You don’t want to end up as a statistic, do you?

With a device like the EndlessID Smart Luggage & BackPack Tag, you can now roam the world at ease, knowing that should your luggage or tagged items go missing, you can immediately receive notification when it’s located.

Using an NFC device or your tag’s pin number, you can easily get an alert via text or e-mail with the geo-location of where the tag was last accessed.

The trackable luggage and backpack tag is a bargain at its $20 price, but we’ve got a 15% discount that puts it at just $16.99. That’s a steal, and dirt cheap peace of mind.

We’re going to do you one better. Enter promo code BFSAVE15 at checkout and we’ll shave another 15% off, or just $14.45.

Access the tag w/ a tap of an NFC-enabled device or enter the band’s unique device & pin number at EID911.com

Enable the medical ID function to protect yourself in the event of an emergency where you cannot speak your identity or medical information

Instantly receive a text or email w/ the geo-location of where the tag was last accessed

Keep your personal info protected w/ the Enable/Disable SecureID Share feature

Color: grey

Materials: PVC

Luggage identification

Medical ID function

Instant contact alert

Geo location tag

Battery free

Waterproof

HIPAA compliant

Purchase your EndlessID Smart Luggage and Backpack Tag through the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now and put in BFSAVE15 at checkout. Do so, and you’ll end up with one for just $14.45.

