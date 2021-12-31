With all the data breaches that have happened recently, having strong and unique passwords has gone from a should-have to a must-have. Don’t try to keep track of your ever-growing password list in your head or written on easily lost paper. What you need is a password manager, like Enpass Password Manager.

Enpass is your secure digital vault to store and manage your passwords, credit cards, social security number, and the rest of your credentials. Enpass doesn’t store any of your data on its servers. It gets stored locally on your device and you can sync it through your own trusted cloud platform.

Today we are offering the lifetime individual plan subscription to Enpass Password Manager for only $29.99. That’s a savings of $50 from its normal price of $79.

What you get

With Enpass’s free desktop app, you can quickly and easily generate random and strong passwords, as well as automatically fill in your login or credit card information when online.

Enpass will keep you safe and informed, alerting you to website breaches. You can also quickly find security vulnerabilities with their Audit section. In addition, it will alert you to any reused or weak passwords.

This password manager works on all mobile and desktop devices and you can sync it with iCloud, Dropbox, WebDAV, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Box.

With lifetime access to the Enpass Password Manager individual plan, you can keep your credentials safe and secure. At only $29.99, you owe it to yourself to store your information in your own private digital vault. Keep your information protected and stay ahead of the next inevitable data breach.