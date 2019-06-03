Name your price for this epic Microsoft Excel 2019 bundle

We live in a data-driven world and it’s easier than ever to capture and aggregate information. Being able to transform that data into a report for business, though, is where it becomes invaluable. If you can master Excel, you’ll have employers eating out of your hand.

If you’re looking to start getting some serious training under your belt that will catch a future employer’s attention, you might want to start with something you already know. Well, why not take something you’re already somewhat familiar with and become an outright wizard at it? Look no further than the Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle.

The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle includes seven parts, and offers 374 lessons over more than 42 hours of instruction. You’ll go from beginner to advanced in no time at all, but don’t be in a hurry. You have lifetime access to the education.

The best part about this particular bundle? It’s yours for whatever you’re willing to pay for it.

Master the Data at Your Price

The The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle is valued at around $275 for all that training, but we’re to readers for whatever they’re willing to pay as long it beats the average rate. As of right now there are hundreds of people just like you who spent an average of $14.19 for the kit.

If you’re not interested in the full suite of training, you can purchase the earn Excel 2016 Intermediate Level training for literally any price. Ten bucks, five bucks… two bucks. You name it and you get it. That alone gets you nearly 40 lectures and more than four hours of content for mastering Excel data.