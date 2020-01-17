This $40 training bundle will help you join the ranks of in-demand cloud admins

It’s not a reach to suggest that cloud computing is among the hottest sectors in all of tech. Everywhere you look you find an app, game, or service that relies on the cloud.

While you might think that Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the king of the hill right now, it’s not. Sure, they just pulled in nearly $8 billion per quarter, but that’s nothing compared to what Microsoft is doing with Azure. AWS grew at a 40% rate over last year but Azure is up even more.

Businesses, and individuals alike, are moving to the cloud whenever and wherever possible. To that end, having an understanding of what each of those platforms does and how to leverage them, is valuable. Knowing how to build, grow, and maintain a cloud-based network for Microsoft Azure, AWS, and CCNA Routing and Switching, and more.

The Essential Cloud & Networking Certification Training Bundle is just $39 right now, a savings of some 97 percent, from the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Spanning five courses and almost 100 hours of instruction, this bundle covers every facet of running computer systems from the cloud, regardless of the platform. This coursework offers nearly 250 lessons and practical training for users in the equipment, tools, and structures to be a certified cloud expert.

Cloud computing courses include:

CCNA Routing & Switching Training

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate

Implementing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions (70-533) Training Course

Graphical Network Simulator-3 (GNS3) Training

Advanced Microsoft Excel Training

As you know, certification is always important in professional development and hiring. These courses are designed to help you pass key certification testing with the major cloud platforms, but they also offer their own certificates, too.

At 97 percent off its standard value, this collection gives you all this in-depth training for just $8 per course. It’s a dirt cheap bargain for anyone motivated to earn an understanding of cloud-based technologies.

