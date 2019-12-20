Jump-start a lucrative career in cloud security with these online courses

60+ hours of in-depth training will help you ace exams for certifications in this growing field

We live in the age of the cloud. That means companies and organizations everywhere are scrambling to hire or promote talented and trained experts in the space. Smart business are looking for cloud security leaders to protect servers and data from the latest cyber threats and attacks.

The Essential Cloud Security Certification Bundle, available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $49, will help you become one of those in-demand cloud security professionals.

With more than 60 hours of in-depth training, the bundle will ready you for the exams and certifications in this lucrative field.

Cloud security experts and engineers have an average base salary of about $133K, according to Glass Door. Why not get started today and head down a new career path for 2020 and beyond?

The training bundle will prep you for CISSP, CCSP, and AWS SysOps certifications via courses that teach you how to install and maintain server networks, safeguard data, build advanced firewalls, and more. Additionally, you’ll learn the tools needed to launch a counterattack against hackers.

Features

Access 4 courses & 61 hours of content 24/7

Learn about information security concepts & technologies

Define all aspects of IT security, including architecture, design, management &controls

Negate security threats to your cloud storage by understanding information security risks & strategies to maintain data security

Establish your expertise in deploying, managing & operating highly scalable systems

Availability

Get the essential skills needed in order to become one of these in-demand cloud security experts with the Essential Cloud Security Certification Bundle for just $49. Valued at $2,000, it’s over 95 percent off its usual price.

But, wait!

For a limited time you can save an extra 15% on the bundle. Enter promo code MerrySave15 at checkout and you’ll get the full kit at just $41.65.

