Safeguard your data connection and passwords with the Essential Nord bundle

Gone are the days where the only folks who would need a proxy internet connection are the nefarious creeps at the internet cafe. In our modern world of rapidly vanishing privacy, it’s increasingly important to protect yourself your data.

We’ve all seen more and more reports of compromised security, leaks, and hacks and there’s nothing in the cards that makes us believe we should expect things to get any safer in the immediate future.

Even working from home has its own set of risks. In fact, you may be doing yourself a serious disservice with the way you’re operating the household connection. Let’s talk about your passwords while we’re at it. We bet you could do a much better job on that front, too.

How does one safeguard their internet activity and keep things secure? NordVPN and NordPass. The former lets you say goodbye to browsing restrictions and nefarious snoopers. The latter gives you the power to create and manage strong and secure passwords with cloud backup, device sync, and more.

NordVPN and NordPass offer a two for one service.

NordVPN Features

Secure any Internet connection: public Wi-Fi hotspots, cellular networks & more

Bypass content restrictions & stay anonymous

Rest easy knowing that your activity is not recorded anywhere (no log policy)

Get online access anywhere with 5,508 worldwide server locations in 59 different countries

Enjoy high speed connections for instant video access & content access

Automatically shut down your site as soon as the VPN connection drops; no data is revealed

NordPass Features

Remembers & autosaves all your complex passwords, auto-fill online forms, generates strong passwords when needed, and more

Saves your passwords once & syncs across all devices and platforms you use

Follows the latest security practices & industry standards

Offers friendly award-winning customer support team to answer any questions 24/7

A two-year license to both services is available.