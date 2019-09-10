Just $40, this training will turn you into a Salesforce pro

It’s one thing for a business to publicly say it’s committed to customer service and that it puts the consumer first. It’s entirely different to see a business actually doing it.

Building relationships is serious stuff and having the right CRM platform matters. Salesforce is one of the biggest names in that space. And understanding and mastering it can go a long way to help your career.

For more than twenty years, Salesforce has built its reputation on cloud-based technology and software as a service (SaaS). It’s an entire ecosystem of tools to help businesses configure and maintain workflow, customer information, and more. Isn’t it time to stop messing around with it and learn to truly harness Salesforce?

We’re currently offering a three-piece bundle of training and certification to help you go from from beginner to winner. Priced only $39.99, it’s pennies on the dollar as compared to its retail value of $1,500.

What’s Included?

Access 3 online courses & 40 hours of content 24/7

Learn to implement, configure & manage the Sales and Service Cloud

Know & master the concepts of Salesforce Platform App Builder

Learn Salesforce online application development using Force.com fundamentals

Transform your ability to develop custom applications on the Salesforce platform using the Apex code & Visualforce user interface framework

Beyond educating you on the finer details and intricacies of Salesforce, the training is geared to help you point you in the direction to pass Salesforce-approved certification exams. Once you’ve done that, you can basically write your own ticket. Next stop, pay raises and new career path!

Take your training wherever you are, be it on a PC or mobile. You’ve got a full year to get through the 40 hours of content so your side hustle comes at a pace that works for you.

Buy it Now!

This training retails for almost $1,500, but through our Deals Store you can purchase the entire instruction bundle for only $39.99. Hurry, it won’t last forever!

