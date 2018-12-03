It’s pretty hard to watch television or browse the internet without hearing about the looming threats or impacts of hacking. Whether it’s the US elections, Facebook data, or someone trying to remotely break into your corporate computer system, hacking is everywhere.

For all of the scary stuff that comes with the idea of hacking, it doesn’t always have to be negative. Indeed, there’s something to be said about getting out in front of things with a little preemptive strike. Hacking isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, done right, you can leverage hacking to better your life — without breaking any laws.

Not only can you safeguard your assets with some ethical hacking, but you might also develop a deeper understanding for the ins and outs of security. People tend to fear what they don’t understand and with this course you can put the fears to rest and truly empower yourself.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a terrific value-packed collection of training centered around the proper way to hack your life. The 10-Course Ethical Hacker Master Class Bundle is designed to arm you with the tools on both sides of hacking. Featuring some 180+ hours of content, there are 1,236 lessons to take you from zero to hero!

Learning to hack, ethically, is a necessity in today’s age of ever-growing digital threats. Whether your goal is to build your business or simply stop your secure data from being breached, learning the ropes of hacking can be the perfect leg up in sales or counter-measure against cyber thieves.

Courses

Certified Ethical Hacker v9 Training

Certified Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

Certified Advanced Persistent Threat Analyst

Computer Hacker & Forensic Investigator Training

CompTIA A+ Certification Prep

CompTIA Security+ Certification Prep

CompTIA Network+ Certification Prep

Certified Security Analyst Training

Certified Ethical Hacker Bootcamp

Ethical Hacking With Python

