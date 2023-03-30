For those that may not know, eufy is a sub-brand of Anker that focuses on home goods and security devices. The company makes some compelling devices that are affordable, fast, and look great. Even when compared with other more recognizable brands.

Right now, the eufy Security lineup is seeing some quality discounts on many of its most popular items.

3-In-1 Triple Security: Combines the fast Smart Lock fingerprint recognition, a 2K HD camera, and an advanced video doorbell, into 1 device.

5 Easy Ways to Unlock: The cutting-edge chip and ultra-thin fingerprint film recognize you in 0.3 Seconds, and unlock your door in 1 second. You can also control your Smart Lock from the eufy Security App, by talking to your Alexa or Google Voice Assistant or using the keypad or keys.

Remote Control from Anywhere: Wherever you are, you can see who’s at your front door via a doorbell camera and control your lock with the eufy Security app. Get notifications* and easily manage access for every visitor. *Push notifications with thumbnail previews require thumbnail preview images to be temporarily stored in the cloud.

One Big Battery Covers Everything: The rechargeable battery perfectly compliments each advanced feature. The generous 10,000 mAh capacity means you don’t have to worry about your Smart Lock running out of power.

Security and Durability: Protect your privacy and never pay a subscription fee with built-in local storage on Chime (Requires SD Card). BHMA Certified after being locked and unlocked more than 200,000 times. IP65 waterproof, working temperature from -22°F to 158°F (-30°C to 70°C).

The eufy S330 smart lock is normally $350, but using the code: eufyvdlock50 will know the price down to $300.

Control from Anywhere with Built-in Wi-Fi: No bridge is required, you can control your smart lock from anywhere via the eufy Security app. Easy setup. (Access management, Real-time notification, Event History)

5 Ways to Unlock: Open your smart lock via the eufy Security app, using the keypad or physical key, from your Apple Watch, or use your voice with Alexa/Google Voice Assistant.

Integrated Smart Home: If you have a eufy doorbell, you can add your smart lock to your routines and control devices together within the eufy Security app.

Easy Installation and Excellent Customer Service: Compatible with most standard US deadbolts. 15-minute easy install without drilling. 18-month aftersales service with 24/7 customer support.

Security and Durability: BHMA Certified after being locked and unlocked more than 100,000 times. Send an alarm triggered by a usual attempt to open your door lock.

This might be the steepest discount on the sale page for eufy right now with 25% off and a coupon for an additional $48 slashing this final price from $240 down to $132.

eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit, Security Camera Outdoor, Wireless Home Security System with 180-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, 1080p HD, IP67, Night Vision, No Monthly Fee

Half-Year Security from 1 Charge – Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 180-day battery life from just one charge.

Detailed Night Vision – View recordings or live footage in crisp clarity, even at night, for a clear view of who’s there.

The Alerts* That Matter – Human detection technology enables your outdoor security camera to intelligently detect body shape and face patterns. Ensuring you are only alerted when a person, and not a stray cat, approaches.

Ready for Any Weather – With an IP6

The 3-cam variant of the eufyCam 2C can also be had with a huge discount from $330 down to $210 with a coupon clip at checkout.

A smart garage controller has been a game-changer at our home. You can snag eufy’s for 20% right now.

Get Real-Time Notifications*: Always feel secure with instant image and text alerts* whenever your door opens or closes, plus receive reminders if the door is left open for too long.

Smart Garage Door Control: Works on sectional, roller, and tilt doors. Compatible with major branded openers manufactured after 1993 with safety sensors please check the compatible list before you purchase.

See More of Your Garage: Always get the full picture of what’s happening with 130° of 2K HD clarity.

Avoid False Alarms: The on-device AI distinguishes between humans and other objects to keep unnecessary notifications from reaching you.

Free Yourself From Hassle: Garage-Control Cam is magnetized for simple installation, plus all of your recordings are stored on local storage, free of charge (microSD card not included).

Lastly, even eufy’s newest edition to the lineup can be added to your home for less today. The S100 is a wired light designed to add security features replacing an existing light fixture in under 15 minutes.

All-in-One Wall Light and Camera: A seamlessly integrated camera and light monitor the exterior of your home and illuminate spaces up to 30 ft in size with 1,200 lumens of brightness—giving you a stronger sense of security on the darkest nights. Also, choose your preferred brightness levels with a dimming option.

See 2K HD in a Large Field of View: View the livestream and footage in full 2K HD color night vision, so you’ll never miss a detail. eufy Wired Wall Light Cam has a large camera sensor so you can get a full view of visitors from head to toe, see your car parked in the driveway, and check on deliveries at the door.

AI Smart Lighting: The light can be turned on and off manually, via timer, motion activation, Amazon Alexa, or the Google Voice Assistant. You can even schedule the lights to automatically turn on and off according to local sunset and sunrise times. Plus, the LEDs have a range of almost 1 million colors—ideal for customizing the light for special occasions.

AI Smart Detection: The camera has 2 PIR sensors so that it can detect motion 30 ft away and send you a real-time notification. You can also use the eufy Security app to speak to people via 2-way audio, sound the 105 dB siren, and activate bright lights to scare away intruders, wherever you are.

No Monthly Fee: eufy Wall Light Cam is a one-time purchase with no monthly fees or hidden costs. Everything is done on-device for complete security. With built-in eMMC, it can store event footage locally for up to 25 days.

