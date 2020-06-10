This best-selling personal air conditioner is just $80 today

Summer might not officially be here just yet, but it’s getting pretty warm outside. The rising temperatures, coupled with everything else that’s going on, can make for long and arduous days.

While it might be tempting to crank the AC up in the home or office, you’d be wise to consider the alternative – a costly electric bill. Another option to consider is a personal air conditioner. Indeed, just as there are portable heaters for keeping your room warm, these are here to cool you down.

The evaCHILL EV-500, is an ultra-lightweight and energy-efficient personal air conditioner that keeps you cool and leaves money in your wallet. For a limited time, you can pick it up on sale for nearly 20% off.

Simply fill the water tank, plug it in, and the cartridge will generous amounts of water. The water disperses itself through the cooling pads while air blows through them. The result is evaporated water with no heat exhausted. The EV-500 can drop the air temperature up to 59º in just 10 minutes.

EV-500 Features

Ultra-portable & leakage-proof w/ an integrated handle

Reaches full cooling power within 5-10 minutes

Soft blue LED lights improve the mood

Sets up w/ just one button

Humidifies the air creating a comfortable environment

Filters out dust particles to increase the air quality for better breathing & doesn’t create suitable conditions for bacterial growth

Can increase your sleep quality

Buy Yours Today!

Usually retailing for $99, you can get the EvaChill EV-0500 on sale for $79.99 — a savings of 20%. Take your pick from three colors: white, gray, and pink.

