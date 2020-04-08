Only $89.99 today, these headphones adapt music to fit your unique hearing profile

Everyone knows that not all eyes see the same way, but did you know that the same can be said about ears? Indeed, not every ear hears music in the same manner. So why bother with headphones that treat all ears the same?

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a pair of headphones which adapt themselves to create unique hearing profiles based on your range. Priced just $89.99 for a short time, the EVEN H4 come in two color options (matte black, wood grain) and offer up to 20 hours of listening between charges.

The EVEN H4 have a patented technology to help map and identify the way you hear. Using the mobile app you can see, set, store, and manage any number of EarPrints.

EVEN H4 Features

Learns & adapts music to your unique hearing profile for the ultimate personalized music experience

40mm Beryllium-coated drivers ensure dynamic full-range sound reproduction

Studio-grade microphone for calls & conferencing

Lightweight for all day use on calls and meetings

EarPrint technology which allows for healthy listening with less ear fatigue.

Up to 20 listening hours between charges

Over-ear design for excellent sound isolation & all day comfort

Availability

Normally the EVEN H4 headphones run $149.99 but we’ve got a discount code you can use to save a huge chunk of money. Enter the coupon code of SAVE60EVENH4 at checkout and we’ll knock $60 off the price, putting them at just $89.99. Hurry, this offer won’t last forever.

