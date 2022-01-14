Photography is a fun hobby and could be a potential side-hustle/career for people. In addition to a great camera, you need great software to really make your photos stand out. You can get all the editing software you need to get started with the Everimaging 3-in-1 Photographer’s Bundle for Windows for only $49.99.

This bundle includes lifetime access to software capable of editing HDR, portrait retouching, different effects, and filters. You can edit and improve your photos quickly and easily.

What you get

This bundle comes with three different software applications to get the most out of your photos.

With HDR Darkroom 3, you can get professional HDR results with ease. You get 16 different HDR styles to quickly edit your photos and to give you more options. You also get local and global tone mapping, ghost reduction, alignment fixing, real-time processing, batch processing, and a RAW file converter.

Beautune allows you to reshape features, soften skin, and allow easy portrait editing. Beautune will allow you to touch up your portraits quickly and easily. You gain the ability for a one-tap option for instant makeovers, to get rid of lines & dark circles, remove imperfections and fix bad camera angles. You can even change your lip color and whiten your teeth.

Photo Effect Studio Pro allows you to create unlimited photo effects. With access to almost 100 different effects and more than 30 frames. You gain controls for exposure, brightness, saturation, rotation, curve adjustment, color balance, and more. You also get sRBG, AdobeRGB, and ProPhoto color management.

Take your photographs to the next level with the Everimaging 3-in-1 Photographer’s Bundle for Windows. At only $49.99, you gain access to three different software applications to make your photos really stand out.