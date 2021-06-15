Purchasing life insurance is a bummer. It means thinking about the worst-case scenario, which can be a dread-inducing experience. And then there’s the actual process of shopping for it. Skimming through plans with lots of fine-print and details that can feel difficult to understand and submitting yourself to a barrage of cold-calling agents and health exams is enough to make a person throw their hands up in the air and give up.

Some of the challenges in finding life insurance is part of the reason why Millennials are uncovered or undercovered by their policy. According to New York Life, Millennials self-report a 78 percent shortfall in life insurance coverage. That means more than three in four Millennial families are at significant risk of facing financial hardship if the worst were to happen.

You do not want to be on the wrong side of that daunting statistic. You want to take care of your family and make sure that your loved ones have access to the resources they need should something happen. You also want to make the process of getting those resources as simple and convenient as possible. That is where Fabric comes in.

Fabric has defined a modern life insurance experience. Through its easy-to-navigate digital experience, Fabric lets you customize your term length and coverage in a matter of a few taps. Set up 10-, 15-, or 20-year terms with coverage extending from $100,000 to $5,000,000.

You can set it all up easily, without jumping through all of the hoops that life insurance typically requires, too. You don’t need to set up long sales calls and meetings, or go through unnecessary medical exams and blood tests. All you need is 10 minutes to apply for your policy online.

Fabric could help get you the modern life insurance policy that you need. It is simple to set up and will provide you and your family the peace of mind that you deserve. Take 10 minutes out of your day to secure your family’s future.