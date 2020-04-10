Self-employed? Fiskl handles invoicing, payment processing, more

Freelancing and the side-hustle economy has quickly become a popular career option now that we’re all working from home. These uncertain and difficult times have turned a lot of us into entrepreneurs.

Whether that means doing designing masks, writing, creating graphics, making t-shirts, or something else, a side gig can turn into something much bigger. And before you know it, your hobby is a career.

Of course, having such a unique career comes its own problems, particularly financial ones. What do to when the money starts coming in? How to track time, invoices, mileage? That’s where Fiskl Mobile Invoicing comes in.

Fiskl lets users capture your expenses, track products and services, create reports, manage invoices, and much more. In just a few clicks you can create, preview, and email sharp looking customized invoices from anywhere. Fiskl is essentially like having a meticulously precise financial assistant with you at all times.

Fiskl Features

Powerful mobile, tablet & web applications to run your small business w/ full features on all apps

Create, preview & email beautiful customised invoices from any device in over 60 languages

Intelligent expense management (using mobile live scanning & instant automated data extraction to process receipts)

Over 150 supported currencies w/ automated, live exchange rates

Payment integrations (Stripe, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Ideal, ACH and Fiskl Payments powered by Chase/WePay)* available in supported countries

Built-in, easy-to-use timer w/ quicksave functionality lets you track from anywhere

Mileage tracking integrated w/ Google Maps

Useful graphs & reports showing your profit and outstanding revenue right from your home screen

Products & Services catalogues to speed up invoicing

Tasks & Calendar w/ notifications

iOS Application, Android application & iPad application and web/online version at my.fiskl.com (applications are free to download from the respective app stores)

All global tax structures supported (including compound tax)

Fiskl is EU GDPR compliant and supports EU SCA requirements for online/card payments

