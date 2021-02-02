Save 28% on the Fitbit Ionic fitness smartwatch

It’s February and that means you’ve likely been kicking ass at your new year’s resolution for a few weeks now. Or, if you’re like some, you fell off a few weeks ago and need a little coaxing.

Getting, and keeping, healthy is on the minds of many people right now. As we approach the one year mark of the pandemic, it’s time a lot of us face facts take a hard look in the mirror.

To do things right, you’ll need to make sure you’re tracking progress and logging things on a consistent basis. It’s easier said than done, of course, but the right tools can make all the difference.

The Fitbit Ionic is a GPS smartwatch that’s loaded with feature (see our review) that not only help you achieve goals but also makes your hectic day more convenient.

In addition to all the fitness features, like tracking steps, calories, and sleep, it can also monitor heart rate, make mobile payments, and play music. Then there’s all the great stuff like notifications from your apps.

PurePulse Heart Rate. Delivers continuous, automatic, wrist-based heart rate data

Built-In GPS. See precise pace, distance & other key stats

Store & Play Music. Use Pandora with your Ionic to store and play songs on your watch

Water-Resistant. Safely wear it in the pool, shower, or rain

Multi-Day Battery. Get up to 10 hours of battery in GPS mode

Multi-Sports Modes. Track specific workouts in modes like running, cycling, or lifting weights & get real-time data feedback and post-workout summaries

All-Day Activity Tracking. Monitor your steps, heart rate, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes, hourly activity, & stationary time

Smartphone Notifications. See call, text, &d calendar notifications on screen and also get push notifications from your favorite apps

SmartTrack. Automatically record select exercises & send your data to the Fitbit app

Payments. Use your credit & debit cards anywhere with the integrated NFC chip

Popular Apps. Get instant access to important information like weather or sports, as well as many other popular applications

Wireless Sync. Sync stats to any compatible computer or device

Sleep Stages & Insights. See your time spent in light, deep, & REM sleep stages, and get personalized insights to help you improve

Order Yours

Right now, you can find the Fitbit Ionic in three color options (blue and silver, blue and orange, or charcoal and gray) for 28 percent off in the AG Deals Store, bringing the final price down to $180.

