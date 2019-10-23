Power Up! These five chargers are on sale today

As good as battery tech has gotten over the years, there’s still a long way to go. Most of our phones can get us well into a day or so worth of usage, but we always end up having to plug back in.

While we do have one charger that comes with our phones, it’s not really enough. What happens when you run low at work or at a friend’s house? Or, what about those road trips where we have to use GPS and turn-by-turn navigation?

Suffice it to say, we can always do better by our phones. It’s time to treat yourself to a new charging solution or two.

Here are five options to consider today, all of which are on sale for a limited time.

This Flat Plug Power Strip by NTONPOWER is designed for anywhere where space is limited. It comes with 6 outlets and 3 USB charging ports that can cover up to 6 mobile phones, tablets, and laptops, while still keeping 3 USB ports available.

With this power strip, you can conveniently reach multiple outlets to cover all your devices. With the slots on the back, you can hang up the power bar on the wall to save more space. $21.99 (26% OFF)

This wall adapter features three AC ports and built-in shelves to work with all of your chargers. It expands your two AC outlet to a three AC outlet with surge protection while also providing two USB ports for additional charging options. This model also has a retractable stand that folds out so you can keep your phone above the floor or the desk. $16.99 (65% OFF)

The NTONPOWER 3-Outlet & 3-USB Port Surge Protector + Phone Holder lets you handle and charge up to 6 devices at once with its 3 standard outlets and 3 additional USB ports. This surge protector comes with a phone stand which holds your smartphone at a comfortable angle while it charges.

Just put your smartphone on the slot and start enjoying your hands-free entertainment. Get rid of your bulky adapters, and let this power strip do the job instead. $16.99

Deliver the fastest charging speeds on contact for both iOS and Android devices all with the RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger’s HyperAir technology. It fast charges Qi devices up to 10W and up to 5W standard charging.

Convenient and smart, its LED light flickers green when your device is charging and turns solid green when fully charged. It comes with a metal bottom that makes sure your devices stay cool while creating a stable, sturdy platform.

This charger lets you power up your devices safely by preventing overcharging, over-discharging, overcurrent, over-voltage, overheating, and short circuits. $15.99 (38% OFF)

Rabbit Charger DUO with Micro-USB, USB-C & MFi Lightning Charging Tips

Meet Rabbit Charger! More than a common charger, it’s the ultimate charging system. With a 28″ retractable cable, swappable charging tips, and the ability to charge two devices at once, the Rabbit Charger brings convenient, always-there charging to any home.

Easy to install, this charger is compatible with any standard duplex outlets by using only a simple crew. With the Rabbit Charger installed, you will never again have to worry about lost or missing chargers. $49.95 (16% OFF)