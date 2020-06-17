Snag a $25 flashlight and toolbox bundle

While it may be too late to order something for Father’s Day, it’s not too late to purchase something practical for your dad to keep around the house. Or for yourself in the home, at the office, or in the car.

When it comes to smart and handy, it always makes sense to have a screwdriver or socket set. They’re the sort of tools that you’ll use on a semi-regular basis, if not more often.

The 25-Piece Flashlight Toolbox Set, available for just $25 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now, is the perfect office companion.

This unique flashlight opens up to reveal a T-handle ratchet driver with bit holder/extender, nine interchangeable slotted Phillips and hex bits, 8-piece Allan wrench set, and 4-piece precision screwdriver set.

Flashlight opens up to reveal fully loaded toolbox

T-handle ratchet driver with bit holder/extender

9 interchangeable slotted Phillips and hex bits

8-piece Allen wrench set

4-piece precision screwdriver set

Grab this all-in-one toolbox and flashlight bundle for only $25 right now, and save more than 70 percent on the kit. The deal won’t last long, so make sure to take advantage while you can.

