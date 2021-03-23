We live in an era of automation and simplification. Connected and smart homes are becoming increasingly commonplace and things are getting less expensive with each generation. It’s great, isn’t it?

Robot vacuum cleaners, for instance, are one of those product types that have changed quite nicely over the last decade. Not only have they gotten smarter and more feature-rich, they’ve also evolved a bit.

We’ve gone from the standard carpet cleaning models to those which pull double duty as mops. At the same time, we’ve also seen them move into a more specified job such as hardwood floors.

As nice as it is to have a vacuum that cleans your carpet and rugs, it’s not necessarily worth it for some people to drop hundreds of dollars. Why spend the extra money on features they won’t use?

Visit the AG Deals Store today and you’ll find a Floor Cleaning Robot Vacuum that’s designed specifically for smooth surfaces. If you live in a studio apartment or have a wood or linoleum floors, you’ll appreciate this $40 unit. Yes, that’s all it costs – forty bucks.

Features

1,600Pa Suction. Cleans dust, dirt & other elements

Cleans dust, dirt & other elements Large Dust Bin. Store more dust, less empty frequency

Store more dust, less empty frequency Multifunctional. Provides different types of cleaning modes

Provides different types of cleaning modes Auto Recharge: Automatically recharges the cleaner when the battery reaches 20%

Automatically recharges the cleaner when the battery reaches 20% Double-Layer Turbo Fan. Provide twice the amount of suction

Provide twice the amount of suction Voice Spiral Air Dust. Creates faster cyclones

Creates faster cyclones Smart Appointment Function. Specify the time when the machine starts working

Specify the time when the machine starts working Intelligent Anti-Collision. Prevents colliding with furniture when cleaning

Prevents colliding with furniture when cleaning Intelligent Anti-Drop. Automatically retreats when hitting a drop of 8cm

Order Yours!

Forget about spending hundreds of dollars on a robot vacuum that has feature’s you’ll never use. This no-frills option is perfect for those of us who have hard surfaces to keep clean. Purchase your Floor Cleaning Robot Vacuum from the AG Deals Store for only $39.95 today!

