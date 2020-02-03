Get $40 worth of flowers for just $20 with this Flortists.com deal

Shop with us to get $40 worth of credit at Florists.com for just $20

Don’t be the person who forgets to get their special someone something special this coming Valentine’s Day. Cards, chocolates, dinner, and other items are always nice, but flowers are one of those tried and true winners. This year, send your loved one twice as many flowers for your money.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Florists.com works with your local florists to craft and send beautiful bouquets. Each one is designed by hand and delivered in person with a vase of your choosing. This isn’t the generic box of stuff that just shows up. It’s really nice arrangements that your significant other will appreciate.

Choose by flower type and decide from floral baskets, centerpieces, or even gourmet food baskets.

A Deal that’s Twice as Nice

For 2020 you can snag an amazing deal through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Pay just $20 and you’ll end up with $40 worth of credit. That’s spreading your money twice as thick.

Available now, you can use the credit anywhere and anyhow you want, site-wide at Florists.

Get a $40 value for only $20

Choose from a variety of flowers, plants, fruit bouquets & gift baskets

Arrangements are delivered directly to loved ones’ doors

Add balloons or chocolates

Same-day delivery available

Get started immediately and make sure you’re not that last-minute guy who can’t get his gal her flowers in time. The same day and next day delivery is subject to the capacity of your local flower shops so be smart.

Don’t want to spend $20, maybe you’ll like the $15 option. It, too, doubles your value so it’s worth $30 in the Florists store.

Note: In order to receive delivery by 2/14/20, customers must order by 2/12/20 at 8 PM (EST). Promotional value expires March 31st, 2020

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.