Force Flyers: Build your own drone with LEGO-like blocks

Drones can often cost a pretty penny, with some fetching hundreds of dollars. While they can be awesome and feature-rich, not everyone wants or needs cameras and long-range flight. Some just want to tinker and play around a bit in the home or office.

Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you’ll discover we’ve got a great deal on a budget-friendly drone. Called the Force Flyers DIY Building Block Drone, this gadget lets channel your inner child to build and fly your own unit.

Force Flyers:

Build & customize your drone w/ fun building blocks

Learn about key STEM concepts, like aerodynamics & weight distribution

Compatible w/ all major building blocks for extra versatility

Zip through tight spaces w/ the digital proportional control & a 6-axis gyro

Pull off impressive 360° stunt flips

Easily control your drone w/ auto-stabilization

These DIY building blocks and drone kit are part of an bundle that includes a 2.4GHz transmitter for long-range flight control, auto-stabilization, and allows for 360-degree stunt flips.

Play with the Force Flyers and you’ll learn and understand physics, aerodynamics, weight distribution, and other STEM subjects. That’s not all! It’s compatible with all major building blocks so that you feel free to grab a couple of your spare LEGO pieces to dress up the drone.

Originally priced at $49.99, we’re offering the Force Flyers DIY Building Block Fly’n Drive Drone for just $42.99, or 14% off the original price. Choose from a variety of options: Space, Army, Fire Fighter, and Police.