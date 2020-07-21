Score a 4-camera surveillance system for only $175 today

Looking to keep a close eye on your home or office? There’s never been a better time to purchase cameras and security systems.

Not only are things better than ever now with HD images, but they’re less expensive, too. Consider that you can pick up a 4-camera security system like Foscam’s kit for just $174.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

This plug and play security system features Power over Ethernet (xPoE) technology, so that a single network cable provides both signal and power. It’s a perfect bundle for DIY enthusiasts and those weary of getting too complicated.

Accessing your cameras is a breeze, too, as you can do so over a phone, tablet, or computer. Users can control and view videos within seconds from anywhere, at any time.

Foscam Features

720P HD outdoor IP66 waterproof IP cameras provide crystal & sharp images 24/7 w/ up to 66ft distance

Simplified xPoE tech makes installation more convenient & simple; one network cable per camera supplies both power and video signal

Motion detection alarm will be uploaded via e-mail & FTP, enabling you to know what happens immediately

With 8 channels on the NVR & 4 cameras, it can adapt to all HD Foscam cameras as well.

Access devices & watch live videos remotely on Foscam NVR APP on your smartphone or on a website via IE, Firefox, or Safari

Order Yours!

Pick up your Foscam security system for just $175 right now, a savings of 12% or about $25 off. Hurry, the discount won’t last forever.

