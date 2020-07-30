FreeYourMusic: Transfer your playlists to all of your streaming services

Each of your playlists speaks exactly to who you are and are often built around a genre, theme, activity, or mood. They’re unique, just like you.

One of the worst parts about transitioning to a new music service is creating those playlists. It already takes long enough to put something together that works for downtime, gym time, meditation, or backyard barbecues. Why waste time trying to recreate it for your new streaming service?

FreeYourMusic, just $39 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, is here to save you from all of the hassle and headache that comes with getting set up on a streaming music service.

Much like your music, FreeYourMusic is readily available and can be integrated with virtually all of the popular streaming platforms. Included among the providers are Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Play Music, Pandora, Soundcloud and more.

All you need to do figure out where your playlists are and where you want them to go. FreeYourMusic does the heavy lifting, finding playlists, albums, or tracks you want to transfer and making it happen.

What might have taken you an entire day can now be done in a matter of minutes. And the best part? You can migrate the music freely to and from each service as long as you want. Heck, you can even back your playlists up to the cloud and pull it down whenever you want to use it. It’s a lifetime license and it’s yours for just $39.

Get it Today!

A lifetime of FreeYourMusic usually costs about $99, but with our current promotion, you can get it for 60 percent off. Hurry, it won’t last forever.

